La Bodega 731 W Historic Mitchell St
Food Items
- Chips
chip variety$1.00
- Brat
Brat$5.50
- Jumbo Dog
All beef hotdog$5.50
- Chori-Pan
SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE HOUSE SAUCE GRILLED MIXED PEPPERS GIARDINIERA PEPPERS HOTDOG BUN$8.50
- House Dog
PORK BLEND HOUSE SAUSAGE HOUSE SAUCE KETCHUP MUSTARD HOT DOG BUN$8.50
- Cinco de Mayo Dog
HOUSE SAUSAGE JALAPENOS MEXICAN STREET CORN HOUSE SAUCE HOT DOG BUN$8.50
- Chili Cheese Dog
JUMBO DOG CHILI CHEESE HOTDOG BUN$8.50
- Bacon Wrapped Dog
JUMBO HOT DOG BACON HOTDOG BUN$8.50
- Grilled Cheese$5.50
- Breakfast Burger
OVER EASY EGG BAKED SAUSAGE PATTIES AMERICAN CHEESE HOUSE SAUCE BURGER BUN$10.50
- Spam And Egg Sandwich
SPAM EGGS HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO AMERICAN / CHEDDAR TEXAS TOAST$10.50
- El Soprano
HOUSE SAUCE SHREDDED BEEF GARDINIERA PEPPERS HOAGIE BUN$10.50
- Chicken Tinga
SHREDDED CHICKEN HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO HOAGIE BUN OPTIONAL / GARDINARA PEPPERS$10.50
- The Press
HOUSE SAUCE TURKEY PASTRAMI HAM MOZZARELLA TEXAS TOAST$10.50
- Meatball Sub
100% Beef blend Meat balls House marinara sauce Mozzarella Cheese Hoagie Bun$10.50
- The House Sub
YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEINS YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESES LETTUCE BLEND TOMATO ONIONS SUB BUN HOUSE SAUCE$10.50
Cooler Drinks
- Coke Can
Coke Can$2.00
- Coke Glass Bottle
Glass Bottle$3.00
- Diet Coke Can
Diet Coke Can$2.00
- Faygo Can
Faygo Can$1.00
- Jarrito Strawberry
Jarrito Strawberry$3.00
- Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
- Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
- Jarritos Pina
Jarritos Pina$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKJumex Guava 1Liter
Jumex Guava 1LiterOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Jumex Guava Nectar
Jumex Guava Nectar$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKJumex Mango 1Liter
Jumex Mango 1LiterOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Jumex Mango Nectar
Jumex Mango Nectar$2.50
- Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar
Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar$2.50
- Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar 1Liter
Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar 1Liter$4.00
- Sidral Glass
Apple Soda$3.00
- Snapple Apple
Apple$3.50
- Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade
Black Cherry Lemonade$3.50
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
Kiwi Strawberry$3.50
- Snapple Lemon Tea
Lemon Tea$3.50
- Snapple Mango
Mango$3.50
- Snapple Peach Tea
Peach Tea$3.50
- Snapple Raspberry Tea
Raspberry Tea$3.50
- Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade
Strawberry Pineapple$3.50
- Snapple Watermelon Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade$3.50
- Sprite Can
Sprite Can$2.00
- Starbucks Frappachino Vanilla
Starbucks Frappachino Vanilla$4.00
- Water
Water Bottle$2.00
- Apple Juice
Apple Juice Bottle$2.50
- A&W Root Beer Can
A&W Rootbeer Can$2.00
- Pelegrino
Pelegrino mineral water$3.00
- Twix Cold Coffee$3.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cold Coffee$3.50
- Coke Bottle
Coke Bottle 16oz$3.00
- Diet Coke Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle 16oz$3.00
- Sprite Bottle$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
Coffee
- Bustelo Brazil
¡Disfruta del sabor de Brasil! Café Bustelo® Brazil is a flavorful dark roast coffee blend made exclusively with coffee beans from the farms of Brazil. Every sip delivers rich, full-bodied flavor with hints of cocoa. Experience it today.$4.00
- Bustelo Colombia
¡Disfruta el sabor de Colombia! This particular medium roast coffee blend is made with coffee beans exclusively from the farms of Colombia. It’s an authentic taste of sabor latino, specially roasted for smooth, vibrant flavor and an irresistible aroma.$4.00
- Bustelo Nicaragua
¡Estás invitado! Explore and enjoy the bold taste of Latin American coffee beans from Nicaragua and nearby Latin American countries, specially blended and roasted by the beloved Café Bustelo brand.$4.00
- Expresso
Expresso Machine Coffee$5.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate$3.00