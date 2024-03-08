La Bodega 731 W Historic Mitchell St
Food Items
- Fried Egg$2.00
Fried Egg
- Bacon$2.00
Bacon
- Pan Dulce$2.00
Variety of Pan Dulce
- Chips$1.25
chip variety
- Basket Of Fries$5.00
Golden brown Basket of Fries. Indulge in the golden allure of our expertly crafted basket of fries.
- Basket Of Tots$5.00
Golden brown Basket of Tater Tots. Indulge in the golden allure of our expertly crafted basket of tots.
- Chori-Pan$8.00
SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO GRILLED ONIONS GRILLED MIXED PEPPERS GIARDINIERA PEPPERS HOTDOG BUN
- Spam And Egg Sandwich$10.00
SPAM EGGS HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO AMERICAN / CHEDDAR TEXAS TOAST
- Chorizo Smash Taco QTY 1$6.00
TORTILLA CHORIZO PATTY FRIED EGG HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO JALAPEÑOS
- Chorizo Smash Tacos QTY 2$10.00
TWO SMASH TACOS TORTILLA CHORIZO PATTY FRIED EGG HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO JALAPEÑOS
- Hangover Burrito$7.00
TORTILLA HOUSE SAUCE PROTEIN EGGS JALAPEÑOS SHREDDED CHEESE
- Loaded Tots$12.00
TOTS SHREDDED CHEESE SPAM EGGS HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO
- Loaded Fries$12.00
FRIES SHREDDED CHEESE HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO DICED TOMATO DICED LETTUCE JALAPEÑOS CHUCK PATTY
- Cheese Burger$9.00
house sauce / mayo tomato lettuce onions American / Cheddar chuck patty burger bun
- The Big G (Chorizo Smash Burger)$10.00
HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO TOMATO LETTUCE JALAPEÑOS FRIED ONIONS AMERICAN / CHEDDAR CHUCK PATTY CHORIZO PATTY BURGER BUN
- Chicken Tinga$10.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO HOAGIE BUN OPTIONAL / GARDINARA PEPPERS
- El Soprano$10.00
HOUSE SAUCE SHREDDED BEEF GARDINIERA PEPPERS HOAGIE BUN
- The Press$10.00
HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO PASTRAMI HAM MOZZARELLA TEXAS TOAST
- Double Cheese Burger$10.00
Combo Meals
- Cheese Burger Combo$12.00
house sauce / mayo tomato lettuce onions American / Cheddar chuck patty burger bun fries
- Chicken Tinga Combo$13.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO HOAGIE BUN OPTIONAL / GARDINARA PEPPERS FRIES
- Chori-Pan Combo$11.00
SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO GRILLED ONIONS GRILLED MIXED PEPPERS GIARDINIERA PEPPERS HOTDOG BUN FRIES
- Chorizo Smash Taco QTY 1 Combo$9.00
TORTILLA CHORIZO PATTY FRIED EGG HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO JALAPEÑOS TOTS
- Chorizo Smash Tacos Combo$13.00
TWO SMASH TACOS TORTILLA CHORIZO PATTY FRIED EGG HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO JALAPEÑOS TOTS
- Spam And Egg Sandwich Combo$13.00
SPAM EGGS HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO AMERICAN / CHEDDAR TEXAS TOAST TOTS
- The Big G (Chorizo Smash Burger) Combo$13.00
HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO TOMATO LETTUCE JALAPEÑOS FRIED ONIONS AMERICAN / CHEDDAR CHUCK PATTY CHORIZO PATTY BURGER BUN FRIES
- El Soprano Combo$13.00
HOUSE SAUCE SHREDDED BEEF GARDINIERA PEPPERS HOAGIE BUN FRIES
- Hangover Burrito Combo$10.00
TORTILLA HOUSE SAUCE PROTEIN EGGS JALAPEÑOS SHREDDED CHEESE TOTS
- The Press Combo$13.00
HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO PASTRAMI HAM MOZZARELLA TEXAS TOAST FRIES
- Double Cheese Burger Combo$13.00
Double Cheese Burger with lettuce tomato onion
Cooler Drinks
- Coke Can$2.00
Coke Can
- Coke Glass Bottle$3.00
Glass Bottle
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
Diet Coke Can
- Faygo Can$1.00
Faygo Can
- Jarrito Strawberry$3.00
Jarrito Strawberry
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin
- Jarritos Pina$3.00
Jarritos Pina
- Jumex Guava 1Liter$4.00Out of stock
Jumex Guava 1Liter
- Jumex Guava Nectar$2.50
Jumex Guava Nectar
- Jumex Mango 1Liter$4.00Out of stock
Jumex Mango 1Liter
- Jumex Mango Nectar$2.50
Jumex Mango Nectar
- Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar$2.50
Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar
- Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar 1Liter$4.00
Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar 1Liter
- Sidral Glass$3.00
Apple Soda
- Snapple Apple$3.50
Apple
- Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade$3.50
Black Cherry Lemonade
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$3.50
Kiwi Strawberry
- Snapple Lemon Tea$3.50
Lemon Tea
- Snapple Mango$3.50
Mango
- Snapple Peach Tea$3.50
Peach Tea
- Snapple Raspberry Tea$3.50
Raspberry Tea
- Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade$3.50
Strawberry Pineapple
- Snapple Watermelon Lemonade$3.50
Watermelon Lemonade
- Sprite Can$2.00
Sprite Can
- Starbucks Frappachino Vanilla$4.00
Starbucks Frappachino Vanilla
- Water$2.00
Water Bottle
- Apple Juice$2.50
Apple Juice Bottle
- A&W Root Beer Can$2.00
A&W Rootbeer Can
- Pelegrino$3.00
Pelegrino mineral water
- Twix Cold Coffee$3.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cold Coffee$3.50
- Coke Bottle$3.00
Coke Bottle 16oz
- Diet Coke Bottle$3.00
Diet Coke Bottle 16oz
- Sprite Bottle$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
Coffee
- Bustelo Brazil$4.00
¡Disfruta del sabor de Brasil! Café Bustelo® Brazil is a flavorful dark roast coffee blend made exclusively with coffee beans from the farms of Brazil. Every sip delivers rich, full-bodied flavor with hints of cocoa. Experience it today.
- Bustelo Colombia$4.00
¡Disfruta el sabor de Colombia! This particular medium roast coffee blend is made with coffee beans exclusively from the farms of Colombia. It’s an authentic taste of sabor latino, specially roasted for smooth, vibrant flavor and an irresistible aroma.
- Bustelo Nicaragua$4.00
¡Estás invitado! Explore and enjoy the bold taste of Latin American coffee beans from Nicaragua and nearby Latin American countries, specially blended and roasted by the beloved Café Bustelo brand.
- Expresso$5.00
Expresso Machine Coffee
- $2 Coffee$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Chocolate