La Bodega 731 W Historic Mitchell St
LA BODEGA KITCHEN
Food Items
- Chips$1.00
chip variety
- Chori-Pan$8.00
SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO GRILLED ONIONS GRILLED MIXED PEPPERS GIARDINIERA PEPPERS HOTDOG BUN
- House Dog$10.00
PORK BLEND HOUSE SAUSAGE HOUSE SAUCE HOT DOG BUN
- Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Dog$10.00
JUMBO HOT DOG BACON HOUSE SAUCE HOTDOG BUN
- Breakfast Burger$10.00
OVER EASY EGG BAKED SAUSAGE PATTIES AMERICAN CHEESE HOUSE SAUCE BURGER BUN
- Spam And Egg Sandwich$10.00
SPAM EGGS HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO AMERICAN / CHEDDAR TEXAS TOAST
- El Soprano$10.00
HOUSE SAUCE SHREDDED BEEF GARDINIERA PEPPERS HOAGIE BUN
- Chicken Tinga$10.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN HOUSE SAUCE QUESO FRESCO HOAGIE BUN OPTIONAL / GARDINARA PEPPERS
- The Press$10.00
HOUSE SAUCE / MAYO TURKEY PASTRAMI HAM MOZZARELLA TEXAS TOAST
- Meatball Sub$10.00
100% Beef blend Meat balls House marinara sauce Mozzarella Cheese Hoagie Bun
- The House Sub$10.00
YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEINS YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESES LETTUCE BLEND TOMATO ONIONS SUB BUN HOUSE SAUCE
Cooler Drinks
- Coke Can$2.00
Coke Can
- Coke Glass Bottle$3.00
Glass Bottle
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
Diet Coke Can
- Faygo Can$1.00
Faygo Can
- Jarrito Strawberry$3.00
Jarrito Strawberry
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin
- Jarritos Pina$3.00
Jarritos Pina
- Jumex Guava 1Liter$4.00Out of stock
Jumex Guava 1Liter
- Jumex Guava Nectar$2.50
Jumex Guava Nectar
- Jumex Mango 1Liter$4.00Out of stock
Jumex Mango 1Liter
- Jumex Mango Nectar$2.50
Jumex Mango Nectar
- Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar$2.50
Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar
- Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar 1Liter$4.00
Jumex Strawberry-Banana Nectar 1Liter
- Sidral Glass$3.00
Apple Soda
- Snapple Apple$3.50
Apple
- Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade$3.50
Black Cherry Lemonade
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$3.50
Kiwi Strawberry
- Snapple Lemon Tea$3.50
Lemon Tea
- Snapple Mango$3.50
Mango
- Snapple Peach Tea$3.50
Peach Tea
- Snapple Raspberry Tea$3.50
Raspberry Tea
- Snapple Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade$3.50
Strawberry Pineapple
- Snapple Watermelon Lemonade$3.50
Watermelon Lemonade
- Sprite Can$2.00
Sprite Can
- Starbucks Frappachino Vanilla$4.00
Starbucks Frappachino Vanilla
- Water$2.00
Water Bottle
- Apple Juice$2.50
Apple Juice Bottle
- A&W Root Beer Can$2.00
A&W Rootbeer Can
- Pelegrino$3.00
Pelegrino mineral water
- Twix Cold Coffee$3.50
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cold Coffee$3.50
- Coke Bottle$3.00
Coke Bottle 16oz
- Diet Coke Bottle$3.00
Diet Coke Bottle 16oz
- Sprite Bottle$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
Coffee
- Bustelo Brazil$4.00
¡Disfruta del sabor de Brasil! Café Bustelo® Brazil is a flavorful dark roast coffee blend made exclusively with coffee beans from the farms of Brazil. Every sip delivers rich, full-bodied flavor with hints of cocoa. Experience it today.
- Bustelo Colombia$4.00
¡Disfruta el sabor de Colombia! This particular medium roast coffee blend is made with coffee beans exclusively from the farms of Colombia. It’s an authentic taste of sabor latino, specially roasted for smooth, vibrant flavor and an irresistible aroma.
- Bustelo Nicaragua$4.00
¡Estás invitado! Explore and enjoy the bold taste of Latin American coffee beans from Nicaragua and nearby Latin American countries, specially blended and roasted by the beloved Café Bustelo brand.
- Expresso$5.00
Expresso Machine Coffee
- Coffee$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Chocolate
