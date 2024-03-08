About us

La Bodega Latin Coffee Shop is a delightful spot, nestled in the heart of Milwaukee's South Side on Historic Mitchell Street. La Bodega offers an inviting atmosphere where patrons can enjoy a variety of Latin-inspired coffees and some delicious pastries and meals. Mitchell Street is known for its rich cultural heritage, La Bodega adds to the area's tapestry with its unique offerings and warm ambiance. If you're ever in the area, it might be worth stopping by to experience a taste of Latin flavor in the heart of Milwaukee!