Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
SMASHING CHORIZO SMASH TACOS !
WE CALL HIM EL SOPRANO !
DELICIOUS CHORI-PAN !
Welcome to La bodega
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE SOUTHSIDE ON HISTORIC MITCHELL STREET. A MAKER-SPACE CAFE.
A SPACE IN WHICH PEOPLE WITH SHARED INTERESTS CAN GATHER TO WORK TOGETHER WHILE SHARING IDEAS, KNOWLEDGE AND COMMUNITY.
A CAFE WHERE YOU FIND A HINT OF OUR HERITAGE OVER LATIN COFFEE AND DELICIOUS COMFORT FOOD!
Reviews
Very clean, open space. Great friendly and patient customer service. I had the very flavorful chorizo tacos and perfectly cooked tots. My daughter enjoyed the loaded fries which were made with crinkle cut fries. We will definitely be going back.
Fantastic place to chill at. Came here for lunch and coffee a couple times and I've never been disappointed. The smash burger is incredible. Highly recommend trying this place out!
Stopped in yesterday and had a breakfast Sammy and coffee. They have a wonderful selection of hard to find coffees and surprisingly really good sandwiches.